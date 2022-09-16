16 year-old seriously injured after hit by car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 4pm this evening, Bridgeport Police received several calls for a serious motor vehicle accident involving a Juvenile on a motorized bike.

The callers told police the teen was injured and unresponsive.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street.

The 16-year-old was given medical attention and transported to Bridgeport Hospital, according to police.

Police say The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team arrived on scene where the incident was reconstructed.

Police also say video of the incident was obtained by the Bridgeport Police Fusion Center.

The Serious Crash Team determined a Blue 2003 Jeep Liberty, being operated by 25-year-old Elizandra Milibeth Stubbs-Perozo, was traveling east on Stratford Avenue.

Stubbs-Perozo attempted to turn left onto East Main Street, and struck the 16-year-old male, traveling west on Stratford Avenue, on a black motorized bike, in the middle of the intersection.

Stubbs-Perozo and a 14-year-old passenger did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

The 16-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.