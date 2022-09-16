Big E gets underway today; Dropkick Murphys hit the stage tonight

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition.

The annual fair runs from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Last minute preparations were under way at the Big E on Friday morning.

“Our traffic bureau is getting ready to put all the signs out,” said Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, West Springfield police. “They’re also posting no parking on all the side streets, off of Memorial Avenue. There’s no on street parking during the Big E.”

The Dropkick Murphys headline the opening day. They hit the Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Other big acts include Nelly on Sept. 23 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Oct. 2.

For more information and tickets, head to the Big E’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.