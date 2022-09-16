CCSU students plan rally following announcement of sex assault investigation

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The president of Central Connecticut State University announced an open sexual assault investigation after allegations against a student surfaced on social media.

Friday at noon on the New Britain campus, students planned a rally to voice their opinions or show support for the victim.

The university made it clear that although there were many more questions than answers as of Friday, it remained committed to seeking the truth for the protection of their community.

It was a video that circulated on TikTok that caught the attention of students and staff.

Although specific details of the allegations were withheld, the basis of the investigation was a sexual assault committed by a student against another student.

While school officials said no formal complaint was filed, CCSU president Zulma Toro released a statement to students.

“Make no mistake, Central Connecticut State University has a no-tolerance policy. This university does not and will not tolerate any type of sexual misconduct or bullying. We will do everything in our power to ensure our campus is a safe, welcoming environment for all,” Toro said.

Students said they were eager to learn more from the investigation.

“I thought it was crazy and unacceptable that it was happening here at school and that stuff like this is going on,” said Fakhri Ramadhan, a freshman. “It’s just unacceptable.”

