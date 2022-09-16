Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth purchased, preserved
KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - The Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth has been purchased and preserved.
Attorney General William Tong, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and other officials announced it on Friday.
The 300-acre property was purchased from the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts, by Pathfinders Inc., a local non-profit.
Pathfinders will continue to operate the 250-acre Deer Lake summer camp and Wilderness School.
Supporters have been fighting to keep the preservation away from developers.
