Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth purchased, preserved

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - The Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth has been purchased and preserved.

Attorney General William Tong, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and other officials announced it on Friday.

The 300-acre property was purchased from the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts, by Pathfinders Inc., a local non-profit.

Pathfinders will continue to operate the 250-acre Deer Lake summer camp and Wilderness School.

Supporters have been fighting to keep the preservation away from developers.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

