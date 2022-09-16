Great Day CT
DNA evidence from aborted fetus leads to East Hartford sex assault arrest

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - DNA evidence from an aborted fetus led to a sexual assault arrest in East Hartford.

Police charged 50-year-old William Colon with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The victim was a 15-year-old girl from East Hartford.

Police said they began their investigation on Nov. 29, 2021.

Colon was identified as the primary suspect.

Police said the teen victim became pregnant and later terminated the pregnancy. DNA analysis on the fetus concluded that Colon was the biological father.

Colon later confessed to the sexual assault, investigators confirmed.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Colon.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 13 without incident.

His court-set bond was $250,000.

