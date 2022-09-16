Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local vendors, caramel apples, rides, and camels are just a handful of the things thousands of people across New England and beyond were getting a glance of on Friday as the 104th annual Big E got underway. One couple from Longmeadow, Dennis and Bonnie Bitzer, attended the opener for the seventh straight time.

“I just think it’s kind of interesting to see how things get set up. We go get a Craz-E burger and there still fiddling with things and trying to get their feet wet,” said Dennis Bitzer.

“We just like coming the first day and it’s cheaper, $10. What can beat that?” Bonnie Bitzer added.

There are all kinds of things for fairgoers of all ages to see, such as live music, great food, and even a little choo choo train. Of course, it’s not The Big E without the buildings representing each New England state. Western Mass News found some families were looking forward to multiple attractions.

“I can go on all the rides and listen to music,” said King Marrero

“Seeing the music and seeing the German juggling boy,” Zion Marrero added.

It was an extra special day for Tammy Touponce from Great Barrington, who went to The Big E on her birthday. She shared with us her favorite part.

“Seeing all the different creations that people make. They’re gifts and you’re buying from them,” Touponce explained.

As thousands of Big E fairgoers get a glimpse of what New England has to offer, there are some attractions that are making them feel like kids again.

“I think the circus would be one of the highlights for making me feel like a kid again, that sort of thing…My dad is the veterinarian for the horse show, so we’ll be watching the horse show for sure,” said Gina Koss-Stephany of Millbury.

Attendees also felt a huge sigh of relief by seeing a close-to-normal atmosphere.

“Yes, it’s not all the way normal, but you can still see people walking around and having fun. I think that’s the best part of The Big E,” said Amanda Rubito from Great Barrington.

“[The Big E] has been here for over 100 years and it’s awesome. It’s a good gathering for people to get together and have a good time, which God wants us to do,” added Daniel Glerum.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.