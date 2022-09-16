Great Day CT
Family Friday: Local events bringing an early taste of fall

Time to start thinking of those weekend plans. From festivals and food to fun on the farm, there are lots of local events you’ll want to add to your plans.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
15th Annual Garlic Festival

  • September 17th & 18th
  • Olde Mistick Village
  • Over 40 vendors
  • 16 local bands & musicians
  • Farmers from the region selling produce
  • More family fun!

Pumpkintown USA

  • September 17th through Halloween
  • 93 E High Street, East Hampton, CT
  • Open daily 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Over 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues
  • Reservations required for the 1-mile drive through Pumpkintown Forest
  • The Harvest Store & Garden Center

Fall Festival & Corn Maze

  • Open through the end of October
  • Fair Weather Growers – County Line Drive, Cromwell
  • Fridays to Sundays
  • 9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Hay ride, corn maze, scarecrow walk, the corn pit & more!

Click here for more upcoming fairs and festivals.

