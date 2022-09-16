Family Friday: Local events bringing an early taste of fall
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Time to start thinking of those weekend plans. From festivals and food to fun on the farm, there are lots of local events you’ll want to add to your plans.
- September 17th & 18th
- Olde Mistick Village
- Over 40 vendors
- 16 local bands & musicians
- Farmers from the region selling produce
- More family fun!
- September 17th through Halloween
- 93 E High Street, East Hampton, CT
- Open daily 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Over 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues
- Reservations required for the 1-mile drive through Pumpkintown Forest
- The Harvest Store & Garden Center
- Open through the end of October
- Fair Weather Growers – County Line Drive, Cromwell
- Fridays to Sundays
- 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Hay ride, corn maze, scarecrow walk, the corn pit & more!
