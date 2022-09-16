Great Day CT
Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a home in Somers

Nathan Benis was charged with operating under the influence after crashing into a home in Somers on Sept. 15.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence after state police said he crashed into a home in Somers late Thursday night.

State police arrested Nathan Benis, 35, of Longmeadow, MA.

Troopers said they responded to a report of a collision on Springfield Road around 11:20 p.m.

They said they learned that Benis failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Bugbee Lane and Springfield Road. He crossed both the north and southbound travel lanes of Springfield Road, then drove across a front lawn.

Troopers said he struck a brick wall and a parked vehicle.

They said he failed to pass a sobriety test and was arrested on the scene.

Benis was charged with failure to maintain a proper lane, along with operating under the influence. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond.

He’s due in Rockville Superior Court on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

