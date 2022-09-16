Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a home in Somers
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence after state police said he crashed into a home in Somers late Thursday night.
State police arrested Nathan Benis, 35, of Longmeadow, MA.
Troopers said they responded to a report of a collision on Springfield Road around 11:20 p.m.
They said they learned that Benis failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Bugbee Lane and Springfield Road. He crossed both the north and southbound travel lanes of Springfield Road, then drove across a front lawn.
Troopers said he struck a brick wall and a parked vehicle.
They said he failed to pass a sobriety test and was arrested on the scene.
Benis was charged with failure to maintain a proper lane, along with operating under the influence. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond.
He’s due in Rockville Superior Court on Oct. 4.
