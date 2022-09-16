Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington.

Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the back and right arm. The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he remained in serious condition as of Friday morning. However, his condition was described as non-life threatening.

While on scene, officers determined that there was a verbal altercation began between the victim and a 20-year-old man at a nearby home. It escalated into a physical fight in the area.

Also identified on scene were two witnesses, a 40-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man. All involved parties cooperated with the police investigation, and police said there were no threats to the community.

No other details were released.

