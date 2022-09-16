Police: two arrested after fentanyl discovered during traffic stop

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 5:50pm tonight, members of the Plainfield Police Department arrested Benjamin Audet, 39, and Brian Openchofski, 31, of Plainfield.

Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle operated by Audet who they know from prior police interaction to be suspended.

Openchofski was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop, according to police.

Police say through an investigation, fentanyl was located in the vehicle belonging to Audet and on Openchofski’s person.

Both men were placed under arrest.

Police say Openchofski became enraged when arrested and began yelling and growling towards Officers.

Officers subdued him with department issued OC spray without further incident.

Audet was processed and charged with operating under suspension, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Openchofski was processed and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with police.

Both Audet and Openchofski were released on a $25,000 bond.

