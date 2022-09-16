Second human case of West Nile virus in CT this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.

DPH announced the season’s first case of West Nile Virus the first week of September.

DPH said it is a male victim from New Haven County between 30-39 years of age.

He was admitted to a local hospital in early September where he was diagnosed with West Nile virus meningitis.

The man is still hospitalized and his condition is improving, according to DPH.

“Residents should not be fooled by the cooler temperatures this weekend,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “It is still important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

“Mosquitoes are still active and West Nile virus continues to circulate in Connecticut. We anticipate continued risk for human infection until the first hard frost in October,” added Philip Armstrong, ScD, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

DPH says West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999 and is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the US.

Eight out of ten people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

About one in five people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness which includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash.

About one out of 150 infected people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system.

About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

People over the age of 60 are at highest risk of serious illness.

