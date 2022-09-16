Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Second human case of West Nile virus in CT this year

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.(Pixnio)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.

DPH announced the season’s first case of West Nile Virus the first week of September.

DPH said it is a male victim from New Haven County between 30-39 years of age.

He was admitted to a local hospital in early September where he was diagnosed with West Nile virus meningitis.

The man is still hospitalized and his condition is improving, according to DPH.

“Residents should not be fooled by the cooler temperatures this weekend,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “It is still important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

“Mosquitoes are still active and West Nile virus continues to circulate in Connecticut. We anticipate continued risk for human infection until the first hard frost in October,” added Philip Armstrong, ScD, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

DPH says West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999 and is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the US.

Eight out of ten people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

About one in five people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness which includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash.

About one out of 150 infected people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system.

About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

People over the age of 60 are at highest risk of serious illness.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science Sunday for 9/18
SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture
Emotional testimony in day 3 of Alex Jones trial
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Neighborhood weather WFSB
Technical Discussion: Back to summer mode by Sunday, then rain for the workweek