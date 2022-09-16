We’re hiring Wednesday: WFSB

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE/MEDIA SALES - WFSB

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) -WFSB is seeking a passionate, energetic and highly motivated Sales Executive who can adapt quickly and maximize sales on all of our over the air and digital platforms. A strong work ethic and the ability to formulate and execute a daily plan is a must. This is a fast paced and fun business that requires persistence, organization, creativity, and interpersonal skills.

NEWS PRODUCER (PRIMARY) - WFSB

The News Producer crafts compelling newscasts and executes them from the control room on a daily basis. This person develops the day-to-day on-air look of the newscast and is responsible for coordinating the efforts of Anchors, Reports, Editors and other staff to attract the largest available audience to the station’s profitable newscasts.

MMJ/REPORTER - WFSB (Rocky Hill)

WFSB is searching for hard news, enterprising MMJ/Reporters to join the Eyewitness News team. Looking for journalists who excel at uncovering, not just covering, news. Must thrive in a fast-paced, breaking news first environment.

Generate original, hard news story ideas. Live and recorded reporting from the scene of news stories. Shoot, write and edit news stories. Publish content to various digital and social platforms.

Technical Producer (Rocky Hill)

The Technical Producer is responsible for operating studio and remote production equipment during Newscasts, Lifestyle, and Sports shows - both live and recorded. Candidates must have experience with automated video/audio production systems, Chyron, Avid iNews, robotic and handheld cameras, wireless microphone systems, lighting boards, LiveU, and livestream servers. This position supports news, engineering and programming with a commitment to the production of high quality and error free programs and events.

CONTENT NEWS PRODUCER (P/T) - WFSB

The Content Producer assists with the daily flow of news to the newsroom for appropriate coverage both on-air and on the station’s digital platforms.

The CP gathers meaningful news information from various sources. They also generate story ideas, discern credible news tips, schedule news crews and take in live feeds.

The CP is also responsible for creating content that is aligned with and enhances the station brand. The CP is also responsible for publishing content on multiple digital platforms, OTT and social media. This person should have solid news judgment, a sound grasp of online journalism, and a sense of urgency for breaking news. This is a high-pressure, deadline-focused position, which requires a self-starter, who is flexible and has the ability to multitask.

PHOTOGRAPHER/EDITOR - WFSB

The Photographer shoots and edits video of various news events and is responsible for capturing the visuals of news stories and editing all forms of media for daily news broadcasts, continuous news platforms and special reports. This position shoots stories in a compelling and brand-focused way to attract the largest audience available to the station’s newscasts. Must effectively operate high tech multi-media equipment including ENG vehicles.

