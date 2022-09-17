Child injured after possible fall from third floor window

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Just after 5:20PM today, West Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to an address on Farmington Avenue for a report of an injured child.

Police say the cause and severity of the injuries are still under investigation, but preliminary information suggests the child may have suffered a fall from a third floor window.

The child and a parent/guardian were transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, please contact the West Hartford Police at (860) 523-5203.

