Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area.

The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling.

The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was out fishing.

The people involved were brought back to land by the Coast Guards rescue boat.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

New York State Police are now handling the investigation.

TowBoatUS also responded to a second incident that occurred off of the Stonington Breakwater.

Any injuries in this crash are unknown at the time.

