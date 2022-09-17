Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.
Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.
Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.
When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.
It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.
He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.
