New Haven Grand Prix returns after two years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After a two year break due to Covid, a popular, late summer festival was back in New Haven.

The New Haven Grand Prix, a series of six twilight bike races with professional and amateur cyclists racing around the downtown green, at speeds between 25 and 40 miles per hour, returned this Friday.

In addition to the races, there was a pizza fest and beer garden, along with a family fun zone.

The money raised goes to a program that gives kids across our state access to cycling.

“It’s something that New Haven does best, right? It’s cycling, we’ve got a really active cycling community, it’s entertainment and music, it’s youth activities and it’s pizza. Can’t go wrong with all of those, it’s a perfect recipe for success,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

The city closed down the streets around noon on Friday, to not only set up, but to also allow families to walk or bike on the closed streets before the races began that afternoon.

