Two pedestrians killed on I-395 in Monteville

MONTEVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people died after they were struck by a vehicle in Montville on Friday.

A car was broken down on the side of the roadway on I-395 north around 11:24 at night.

A second car was parked in front of the down car, and the occupants of both cars were standing on the road.

A third car crossed over the white line onto the right shoulder and struck both cars and two pedestrians.

17-year-old Tyshon Harper and 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski both sustained fatal injuries.

According to officials, the disabled car struck the rear end of the parked car which struck two other passengers. Both of those passengers sustained minor injuries, officials say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Troop E.

