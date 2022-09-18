Great Day CT
Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced

Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for report of a fire.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire.

Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex.

They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.

They also said there were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

The entire building is displaced due to fire, water, and smoke damage.

Hartfords Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist the families.

