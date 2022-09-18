First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation.

Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old.

Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved.

Each year hundreds of people in Newington hop on their motorcycles and ride in his honor.

“He was always on his bike. He was the first motorcycle officer on the Newington police force,” said Steve Parker, Peter’s friend.

“It’s just what he loved to do, helping people and being there. His friends and family were his favorite people on earth,” said Sam Grady, Peter’s daughter.

Other police departments and local bikers participated in the ride which took about an hour and fifteen minutes to complete.

They went through 8 different towns, including Rocky Hill, Middletown, Glastonbury, and Portland, before coming back to Newington.

It costs $20 to ride and the money goes to a scholarship fund in Peter’s name.

“He was just a dear friend and he will always be in my heart no matter what,” said Tony Letizio, Peter’s friend. “We are not here to mourn his loss, but here to celebrate his life, of who he was.”

