One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford

Companies responded to 349-351 Blue Hills Avenue for report of a fire.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Fire Department responded to Blue Hills Avenue earlier today for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, the department confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm.

They encountered a heavy fire on the second floor of a two and a half story multi-family home, according to Hartford Fire Department.

The fire is currently under control.

One firefighter who was injured and transported to the Hospital.

Two civilians were safely removed by firefighters and were not injured.

The fire is under investigation by Hartford Fire Marshals Office.

It is unknown how many families will be displaced at this time.

The Special Services Unit will work with the American Red Cross to assist the families.

Credit: Nigel Lawson

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

