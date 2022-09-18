Police responding to two armed robberies in Terryville

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street.

Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police.

No injuries were reported and both incidents are actively under investigation.

Officers on scene told Channel 3 they are actively searching for more information and combing through security footage to find out what occurred.

