Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville.

EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police.

Serious injuries have been reported.

The ramp from RT 72 eastbound to I-84 eastbound has been shut down and all traffic is being diverted to I-84 westbound at this time.

CT Department of Transportation responded to assist with traffic.

State police ask that anyone traveling in the area to please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The ride passed through Rocky Hill and is in memory of Newington Master Police Officer Peter J....
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
Suspect
Police responding to two armed robberies at gas stations in Terryville
Terryville
Police respond to two armed robberies in Terryville
Science Sunday for 9/18
SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture