Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville.

EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police.

Serious injuries have been reported.

The ramp from RT 72 eastbound to I-84 eastbound has been shut down and all traffic is being diverted to I-84 westbound at this time.

CT Department of Transportation responded to assist with traffic.

State police ask that anyone traveling in the area to please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

