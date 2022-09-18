US Coast Guard holds rescue demonstration, seeking recruits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The US Coast Guard wants to connect with the New Haven community.

“It’s very important because we live in the community. We serve the community. We are out and about on a regular basis interacting with the community on a daily basis, so we want them to feel comfortable and understand what we do on a regular basis,” said Captain Eva Van Camp.

The military branch hosted a demonstration at its New Haven facility to show people just what the Coast Guard does.

Part of what they do is rescue people.

Today, the demonstration, Led by Captain Eva Van Camp, showed what that entails.

An MH-60 Jayhawk, operated by the Coast Guard, flew over the New Haven harbor to simulate a rescue.

People are also learning about safe boating tips and career opportunities.

Natasha Hope took advantage of this opportunity a few years ago. Now, she is the Chief of Waterways Management.

“It’s been about 6 years so, coming back here is very nice. I’m familiar with the area and all the seasons,” said Hope.

Aside from the demonstrations and learning about what the Coast Guard does on a regular basis, there is also a focus on recruitment.

The Coast Guard is looking for new recruits in many different fields.

“We have recruiters here and they can let you know your viable options whether it’s to go to school or if you want to go into technical, we have that too,” said Captain Camp.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.