$25 million FEMA grant announced as part of New Haven resiliency project

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A $25 million FEMA grant will go towards shoring up New Haven in the event of a disaster.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials to announce the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the city’s Inland and Coastal Resiliency Project.

A news conferenced was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. outside of Union Station:

Officials said the news conference will highlight how the infrastructure funding will invest in the stormwater tunnel and living shoreline project that would protect Union Station and the surrounding neighborhoods.

They said the Flood Mitigation Assistance and BRIC programs provide funds to states, local communities, tribes, and territories for eligible mitigation activities to strengthen the nation’s ability to build a culture of preparedness.

They also said the pre-disaster programs fund projects that invest in a more resilient nation, reduce disaster suffering and avoid future disaster costs, particularly in disadvantaged communities in the face of extreme heat and more severe floods, wildfires, and hurricanes.

