BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.