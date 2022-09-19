Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Farmington police officer returns to active duty after recovery

Farmington Police.
Farmington Police.(Farmington Police / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer is returning to active duty nearly a year after he was injured by a fleeing suspect.

The department is getting together to welcome back Officer James O’Donnell to his first patrol shift.

You can watch the surprise here:

O’Donnell was injured by a fleeing suspect on September 20, 2021. He is returning for his first patrol shift on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Yaritza Pedraza.
Bristol police search for missing teen
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said Monday will be muggy, and there is a slight chance for storms...
Technical Discussion: Summertime Warmth Continues Today... Chance of Some Showers & Storms Tonight!
Motor vehicle burglaries.
Southington police respond to 18 ‘smash and grab’ burglaries throughout town