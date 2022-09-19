Farmington police officer returns to active duty after recovery

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer is returning to active duty nearly a year after he was injured by a fleeing suspect.

The department is getting together to welcome back Officer James O’Donnell to his first patrol shift.

You can watch the surprise here:

O’Donnell was injured by a fleeing suspect on September 20, 2021. He is returning for his first patrol shift on Monday.

