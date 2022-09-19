Farmington police officer returns to active duty after recovery
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer is returning to active duty nearly a year after he was injured by a fleeing suspect.
The department is getting together to welcome back Officer James O’Donnell to his first patrol shift.
You can watch the surprise here:
O’Donnell was injured by a fleeing suspect on September 20, 2021. He is returning for his first patrol shift on Monday.
