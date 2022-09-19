Former New Haven interim chief now deputy chief in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A former interim chief in New Haven has taken on the role of deputy chief in Watertown.

Renee Dominguez was announced on Monday as a deputy chief for the Watertown Police Department by Chief Josh Berengger.

Dominguez was sworn in by Town Clerk Lisa Dalton.

Her official first day was Monday.

Dominguez left the New Haven Police Department in May after serving it for more than 20 years.

She was ordered to vacate the position because she had served as interim chief longer than the city charter allowed.

She was nominated for the permanent position by Mayor Justin Elicker in Dec. 2021, but the city’s Board of Alders voted against it.

