Local families concerned for loved ones in Puerto Rico after hurricane

(WFSB) - Most of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona barreled into the island over the weekend.

It comes nearly five years to the day since Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation and flooding.

That hurricane prompted many families to move to Connecticut to rebuild their lives.

Eyewitness News spoke to local members of the Puerto Rican community who are concerned for their loved ones still on the island.

Freddie Morales is one of the lucky ones. He’s speaking with his sister who still lives in Puerto Rico.

Despite the massive wipe-out of power on the island from Hurricane Fiona, Morales was able to make sure she’s okay.

“They got a lot of water,” Morales said. “I was watching the news last night it was bad down there.”

Others are trying to find information wherever they can.

“Every person who has come in yet today, they have talked about the concern you know there’s a lady she can’t communicate with her daughter she’s been trying since yesterday,” said Aida Carrero, Site Manager at Casa Boricua.

Those with Casa Boricua in Meriden said that several years ago they held donation drives for those affected by Hurricane Maria. They said one of the big issues was making sure all the donations actually got to the people who needed them most.

“You just didn’t know where the stuff was going,” said Carrero.

Carrero said if the nonprofit were to hold another fundraiser for Fiona victims, it would likely collect money over physical supplies.

“I would have somebody bring it there and manage it there,” Carrero said. “We’re just praying and hoping that it’s not that bad this time.”

The news reports of damaged roads, communities and lives aren’t just weighing on the adults.

“Cars drifting away, that’s scary for kids,” said James Jones, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain.

Jones said they are supporting kids who have to relive memories of the past.

“We have a lot of kids who moved over to Connecticut after Hurricane Maria and they just had to pack up and leave,” said Jones.

They are also helping them through moments of uncertainty, trying to reach loved ones on the island.

“We’ll be walking around, just doing a check in with our kids,” said Jones. “It’s the not knowing what’s going on that’s bothering kids the most probably.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.