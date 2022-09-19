Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years.

The stadium needs some repair.

Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.

The stadium is run by the Capital District Region Authority.

An outside evaluation was commissioned and has determined there are plenty of areas in need of improvements.

“Lot of it is going to be back of house. Repairing the roof no one will see. But there some things the general fan will see,” said Michael Freimuth with the Capitol District Region Authority. “A lot of these issues just need a reboot. Roofs caulking. Mechanical systems, HVAC. Elevators. No one thinks about until they are broken. You have to build them for a lifespan of twenty years. We reach that now and have to build them for another one.”

UConn is the stadium’s major lease holder. The contract expires in June of 2023, however the Huskies are committed to staying.

Athletic Director David Benedict said the university is committed to using The Rent now and in the future.

