Windsor man killed in Route 72 crash

By Zoe Strothers and Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Windsor was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 72 east in Plainville.

State police identified the rider as 47-year-old Kendell Alston.

The Department of Transportation reported that Route 72 was closed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a result of the crash.

It happened in the area of exit 3.

State police said Alston struck a guardrail barrier on the left side of the highway.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are looking into what led to the crash.

Anyone with information or dash cam video was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

