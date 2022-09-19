Great Day CT
Sources: East Haven police officer on leave after porn videos surface

East Haven officer on leave for investigation involving porn
By Sam Smink
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police officer Paul Cavalier is currently on administrative leave.

Sources tell Eyewitness News it’s because there are videos of him and a woman having sex posted on a porn site.

The videos were first posted about 10 months ago, according to information on the site.

Eyewitness News started digging into this after getting several tips and late last week, Police Chief Edward Lennon confirmed an officer is on leave, saying in a statement:

“We have been made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation, consistent with the collective bargaining agreement. This is a personnel matter. As such, we will have no additional comment.”

Eyewitness News got a copy of the East Haven Police Department’s code of ethics, which says in part that officers will keep their private lives as an example to all.

Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink spoke very briefly with officer Cavalier just about an hour ago. He declined to comment on this report.

