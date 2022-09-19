Great Day CT
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Enfield

Enfield police say a suspect stole a vehicle on Pearl street.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police say a suspect stole a vehicle on Pearl Street, and led them on a high speed pursuit down 190 eastbound.

The suspect was involved in multiple crashes while on the expressway.

The first crash took on 190 near the area of Phoenix Ave.

The second crash took place on the Intersection of Broad Brook Rd and Hazard Ave.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Any injuries are currently unknown.

