Waterbury man sought for gas station robbery in Wolcott
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police identified a man wanted for a gas station robbery that happened earlier this month.
They said they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Damian Bond of Waterbury.
Bond is accused of robbing the Shell Gas Station at 47 Wolcott Rd. on Sept. 8.
The warrant will charge him with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, and breach of peace. It also carries a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with information about Bond’s whereabouts was asked to contact Wolcott police’s detective bureau at 203-879-1414.
