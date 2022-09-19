Great Day CT
Waterbury man sought for gas station robbery in Wolcott

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police identified a man wanted for a gas station robbery that happened earlier this month.

They said they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Damian Bond of Waterbury.

Damian Bond is accused of robbing a Shell Gas Station in Wolcott on Sept. 8.
Damian Bond is accused of robbing a Shell Gas Station in Wolcott on Sept. 8.

Bond is accused of robbing the Shell Gas Station at 47 Wolcott Rd. on Sept. 8.

The warrant will charge him with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, and breach of peace. It also carries a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Bond’s whereabouts was asked to contact Wolcott police’s detective bureau at 203-879-1414.

