Woman accused of assaulting security, biting officer at Milford restaurant

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is accused of assaulting security and biting a police officer at a Milford restaurant on Sunday.

Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, jumped over the barrier at the Stonebridge restaurant after staff asked her to leave and wait in line.

Meckley assaulted three security members before she was escorted out of the restaurant, said police.

Milford police officers then responded to the scene. Meckley spit at the officers and bit one of them as they tried taking her into custody, authorities said.

While in custody, she spit at and bit another officer, said Milford police.

Officers suffered minor injuries.

Meckley was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, criminal trespass first-degree, criminal mischief second-degree, and assault third-degree.

Police said she was released on a $50,000 bond and is set for a court appearance on October 18.

