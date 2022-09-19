Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.

State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers said Xhaxha, who was the driver, headed north on I-91 just south of exit 24 in the center left lane.

For an unknown reason, she swerved across the right center and right lanes, entered the shoulder, and collided with a wooden sound barrier in a grassy area.

Xhaxha was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lizotte, her passenger, suffered serious injuries and was also brought to the hospital.

Troopers said they are still looking into what happened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

