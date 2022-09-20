Great Day CT
Alex Jones required to make appearance in Waterbury court this week

The second week of the Alex Jones defamation trial starts Tuesday morning.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The second week of the Alex Jones defamation trial starts Tuesday morning.

The well-known conspiracy theorist is set to appear at Waterbury Superior Court for the first time.

Jones’s appearance could mark a major turning point in the trial.

His words have loomed over every aspect of the proceedings.

Tuesday morning, he is slated to face some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ families for the first time.

Last week, Jones still took center stage as attorneys for the plaintiffs played footage during which the conspiracy theorist falsely claimed in 2017 that the CIA recruited Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza.

During most of last week’s proceedings, Brittany Paz, who Jones is paying $37,000 to testify on behalf of Infowars’ parent company, answered questions on the stand.

This week, however, Jones is required to appear in court himself. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, said he expects him to show up; although, it’s unclear if he’ll testify.

There have already been plenty of fireworks in the courtroom. The judge said Jones’s legal team has made a mockery of the trial. She also reprimanded Pattis for attempting to cover her microphone during a sidebar last week.

Jones is technically required to appear in court every day this week.

He was already found liable in a Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the trial in Waterbury.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

