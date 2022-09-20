Conn. locals detail experiences in Puerto Rico during Fiona

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic today after devastating Puerto Rico with over two feet of rain over the past couple of days.

On Monday, a flight from Puerto Rico brought passengers and travelers to Connecticut. Channel 3 spoke with a few of those passengers and they said the devastation is heartbreaking.

“We didn’t have any light and we didn’t have any water,” says Iris Castro from Meriden.

Castro says her time in Puerto Rico during Fiona was scary and chaotic.

“It was a lot of rain, wind and lots of rivers overflowing. It was difficult for us to come to the airport this morning to travel on the road because of the flooding,” says Castro.

Castro is from Puerto Rico, but now lives in Meriden. She says she has never experienced something like this before.

“This is my first time ever going through something like this because I came to the US when I was little and I’ve never been through something like this but I have faith in the lord and I said everything is going to be okay,” says Castro.

Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria which made landfall five years ago.

Now, Hurricane Fiona brought more than two feet of rain impacting the power grid.

Puerto Rico has no power or gas, which caused trouble for travel.

While some planes are coming in, others are flying out to deliver water and supplies. One organization, Americares, is working to provide those necessary items. They also say that mental health is a huge focus for them at a time like this as well.

“One of the biggest needs we’re seeing and that we’ll be supporting is around mental health. With this hurricane happening almost to the day 5 years later from Hurricane Maria, we’re expecting significant trauma within the community. Our staff work in particular with health care providers and first responders to make sure that they have the tools that they need to cope with their own trauma as well as the trauma they’re hearing and seeing through their jobs so they don’t burn out,” says Mariel Sonteyn, Director of Emergency Response for Americares.

Anyone who would like to donate to Americares can click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.