Dash cam sought in fatal Stamford Crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stamford Police is seeking dash cam footage after a fatal crash closed I-95 northbound for five hours Monday afternoon.

Monday at approximately 2:31 AM, dispatchers received reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on I-95 northbound, north of exit 8 in Stamford.

An initial investigation into the accident revealed that a 2023 Isuzu box truck operated by Michael Smith of Woodbridge, VA was traveling northbound on I-95 in the center of three travel lanes. A motorcycle operated by Jose Coreas-Ortiz struck the back of Smith’s box truck. After the initial accident, A Freightliner tractor trailer operated by Abraham Fofana impacted Coreas-Ortiz as he was separated from his motorcycle.

Coreas-Ortiz was pronounced deceased on scene and his next of kin have been notified. No other injuries were reported.

CSP C.A.R.S Unit (accident reconstruction), CT DOT and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) responded to the scene to assist. The facts and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and this is all of the information available for release at this time. Anyone with information or relevant dash camera footage is asked to contact Trooper Quispialaya #1407 at Troop G, at (203)696-2500.

