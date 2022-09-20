Folks step up to help Puerto Ricans in CT impacted by Hurricane Fiona

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - All eyes were on Puerto Rico Tuesday morning after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island.

The situation forced many people to seek refuge in other places, including in Connecticut.

Folks around the state and the country have stepped up to lend support.

Connecticut has one of the highest concentrated Puerto Rican populations of any state. That has made it a common destination for those looking to escape the conditions.

Puerto Rico still has not recovered from the immense damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people.

Hurricane Fiona dumped more than 2 feet of rain over the weekend.

The storm left residents with no power, no gas, and limited ways to communicate and travel.

Earlier, Channel 3 spoke with some travelers who were fresh off the plane from San Juan. They said they were heartbroken.

“This is my first time ever going through something like this because I came to the U.S. when I was little, and I’ve never been through something like this,” said Iris Castro of Meriden. “But I have faith in the Lord, and I said everything is going to be okay.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced on Monday that National Guard troops rescued 900 people.

There are several ways to help, including donations of time or money. A link to The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.