Kennedy High School students return to class after threat

Kennedy High School in Waterbury.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury returned to class Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous threat.

Police said an anonymous bomb threat was made and the school was evacuated safely.

School officials said the evacuation ended and there are no plans for an early dismissal.

The threat remains under investigation.

