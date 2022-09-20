Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck.

Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery.

Police determined that the man was dead.

According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died due to criminal activity.

This investigation is still active, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Naugatuck Police Department.

