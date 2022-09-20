Serious injuries reported in East Granby pedestrian accident

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported after a person was struck by a vehicle on Rainbow Road in East Granby.

State police received reports of an accident involving a pedestrian around 9:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Accident reconstruction and state police are investigating this accident.

The east and westbound lanes are currently shut down due to this investigation, and officials are asking drivers to avoid this area.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.