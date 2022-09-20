Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen

India Hughes of Waterbury was last seen the morning of Sept. 20.
India Hughes of Waterbury was last seen the morning of Sept. 20.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury.

Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning.

They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black leggings and white crocs.

State police said she has three piercings, two on her nose and one on her upper lip.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fleeing Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona - WFSB
Folks step up to help Puerto Ricans in CT impacted by Hurricane Fiona
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
chance of afternoon shower - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Later this week, a chance for rain/storms, then a BIG cool down!
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones required to make appearance in Waterbury court this week