Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury.

Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning.

They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black leggings and white crocs.

State police said she has three piercings, two on her nose and one on her upper lip.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911

