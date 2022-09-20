Silver Alerts issued for young Middletown children

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Silver Alerts were issued for a 3-year-old girl and a baby, both from Middletown.

Sophia Serkowsky and Lukas Serkowsky have been missing since Monday, according to state police.

Sophia was described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 3′ tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Lukas has blond hair and brown eyes. He’s 2′6″ tall and weighs about 20 pounds.

No photos were provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Middletown police at 860-347-6941.

