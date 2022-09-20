Great Day CT
Today is National Voter Registration Day

Voter registration.(WILX)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State Officials are urging residents of Connecticut to vote.

Tuesday at 10:00am, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will speak to a group of Connecticut students to stress the importance of civic engagement amongst young people.

The event coincides with National Voter Registration Day. Secretary of the State Mark Kohler will be in attendance along with House Speaker Matthew Ritter and former Secretary of State Denise Merrill. Awards will be handed out on behalf of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Several other local Hartford Officials are expected to attend.

To register to vote in Connecticut, head here.

