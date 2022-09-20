Vet hospital in Middletown to hold RHDV2 vaccine clinics

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A veterinary hospital in Middletown will start hosting vaccine clinics to help protect pet rabbits against Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV2).

RHDV2 is a highly contagious rabbit disease. The animal disease was recently found at a residence in Hartford County, according to the state.

Pieper Veterinary at 730 Randolph Road in Middletown will hold vaccine clinics Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“This virus spreads rapidly among both wild and domestic rabbits and hares, and can survive and be carried on surfaces such as shoes, tires, insects, bedding, food, and more. With an over 90% mortality rate, symptoms can appear very suddenly and there are no treatments once a rabbit has the disease,” said Pieper Veterinary.

The vet hospital said vaccines are by appointment only. Those interested can call 860-347-8387 to sign up.

“This is a two-part vaccine given over two days, three weeks apart,” said Pieper Veterinary.

It costs $180 per rabbit. The cost includes the initial vaccine, a booster, and identification, the veterinarian said.

Rabbits must be four weeks of age or older and live in Connecticut, said Pieper Veterinary.

