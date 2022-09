UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Survivors are wanted!

Fans of the CBS reality show who think they have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition should head down to Mohegan Sun for a casting call on Oct. 11.

It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Log on to mohegansun.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.