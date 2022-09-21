Great Day CT
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones plans news conference as Waterbury trial continues

Alex Jones appeared at Waterbury court for a defamation trial on Sept. 20.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones planned a news conference on Wednesday afternoon as his defamation trial in Waterbury continues.

Jones said he’ll speak about the trial at 1:30 p.m. outside of Waterbury Superior Court.

The trial over remarks Jones made about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax entered its second week on Tuesday.

Jones showed up to court on Tuesday morning, though he has yet to testify.

The attorneys who represent the Sandy Hook victims’ families as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting continued to build their case on Tuesday. They claimed that Jones made money off of calling the incident a hoax.

Jones maintained he was only questioning the Sandy Hook shooting, not trying to profit off his coverage.

