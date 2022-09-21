Dept. of Labor, Hartford Athletic hold hiring expo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic are hosting a job fair Wednesday.
The 2nd annual Hiring Expo is being held at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 90 employers will be in attendance.
The event is free to attend and those interested can pre-register.
While pre-registration is not required, it can help job seekers with preparing for the event, officials said.
Those who pre-register will get a complimentary ticket to a Hartford Athletic match, said officials.
