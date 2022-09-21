Planet Fitness manager accused of recording unclothed victim from ceiling

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A manager at the Planet Fitness in Naugatuck is accused of recording an unclothed victim from the ceiling.

Police said the incident happened on June 30.

A complainant told Naugatuck Police he was filmed while in a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness on New Haven Road.

The victim told police when he exited the tanning booth to go change, he looked up at the ceiling and saw a man recording him with a cell phone. The victim didn’t have clothes on, said police.

Jordan Hill, 23, who police said is the former manager of the gym, turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Hill was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in Waterbury court on October 19.

Eyewitness News is checking if Hill is still employed at the store.

