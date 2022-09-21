Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Planet Fitness manager accused of recording unclothed victim from ceiling

Jordan Hill.
Jordan Hill.(Naugatuck Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A manager at the Planet Fitness in Naugatuck is accused of recording an unclothed victim from the ceiling.

Police said the incident happened on June 30.

A complainant told Naugatuck Police he was filmed while in a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness on New Haven Road.

The victim told police when he exited the tanning booth to go change, he looked up at the ceiling and saw a man recording him with a cell phone. The victim didn’t have clothes on, said police.

Jordan Hill, 23, who police said is the former manager of the gym, turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Hill was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in Waterbury court on October 19.

Eyewitness News is checking if Hill is still employed at the store.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New community center in Hartford to provide health care and food
New community in Hartford to provide health care and food
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said showers are likely Thursday.
Technical Discussion: A dramatic transition from summer to autumn is on the way!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair
VIDEO: Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair